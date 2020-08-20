Sanford C. Bernstein Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $545.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $415.00 to $545.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $461.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $327.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.87.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $490.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.58. The firm has a market cap of $301.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.67, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $499.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,430 shares of company stock valued at $147,802,407. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 233.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

