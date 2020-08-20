Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 152,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the second quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Saia by 15.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $112.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.69.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $136.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $418.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $722,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.25, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,293.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,940 shares of company stock valued at $891,595. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.