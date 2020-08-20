Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Up 6.1%

Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, 227,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average session volume of 181,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

Sable Resources Company Profile (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

