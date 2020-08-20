RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of RWE in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.50 ($45.29) target price on RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on RWE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €32.81 ($38.60).

Shares of RWE stock opened at €32.67 ($38.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €32.69 and a 200 day moving average of €29.52. RWE has a 1 year low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a 1 year high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

