Royal Bank of Canada Raises Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $135.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.30.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $117.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. Also, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 14.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,367,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $94,133,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,106,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,847,000 after acquiring an additional 678,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

