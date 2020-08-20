Robert Bruce Johnston Buys 30,000 Shares of Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Stock

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) Director Robert Bruce Johnston acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,000.

Shares of SXP stock opened at C$1.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.43. Supremex Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.58.

Get Supremex alerts:

Supremex Company Profile

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It manufactures a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and packaging and specialty products, including corrugated boxes and folding carton packaging products.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.