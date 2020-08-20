ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 753.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 30.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMD opened at $183.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.98, for a total transaction of $202,101.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $300,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

