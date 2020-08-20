ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 493.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $183.03 on Thursday. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.01 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $192,156.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $396,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,296 shares in the company, valued at $13,861,731.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,809 shares of company stock valued at $4,612,301 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

