Research Analysts Set Expectations for WESCO International, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WESCO International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

WCC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WESCO International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.08.

Shares of WCC stock opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 539.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at $76,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 131.0% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 378,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in WESCO International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 962,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 662,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, with a total value of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

