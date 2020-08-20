Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ship Finance International Limited’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SFL)

Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ship Finance International in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ship Finance International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.86 million. Ship Finance International had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ship Finance International from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ship Finance International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,804,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ship Finance International during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 505.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 150,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ship Finance International in the first quarter worth $433,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

