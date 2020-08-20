Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Orca Gold’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ORG)

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Orca Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 18th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Orca Gold’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Orca Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Orca Gold news, Director Richard Peter Clark purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,689,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,558,695.48.

Orca Gold Company Profile

Orca Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. The company's flagship asset is the Block 14 gold project located in northern Sudan. Orca Gold Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

