Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalent Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Catalent in a report released on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Catalent from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $89.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.66. Catalent has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $91.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 211,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after purchasing an additional 21,296 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 8,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $607,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,162,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,213. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

