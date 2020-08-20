Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) Receives Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.23.

Shares of REG opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

In related news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,238,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 15,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

