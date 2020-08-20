Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCBOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the July 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Matters in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

OTCMKTS DCBOF opened at $37.86 on Thursday. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20.



