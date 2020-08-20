Raymond James Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $305.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $295.00 to $305.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB upped their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.69. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58. The company has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

