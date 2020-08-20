Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Position in BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,536,000. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 685,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,932,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 562,504 shares of company stock worth $9,442,242 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.86.

BioLife Solutions Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

