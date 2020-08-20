Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,316 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 87,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.8% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 596,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after buying an additional 147,200 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,166,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 60,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.45 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of -189.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

