Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barrington Research began coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Copart from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $104.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Copart had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $550.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,304.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $1,783,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

