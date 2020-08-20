Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases Shares of 2,000 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.62.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

