Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 306,100 Shares

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$596,864.39. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 306,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$596,864.39.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$79,255.02.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.94 per share, with a total value of C$97,045.00.

TSE QTRH opened at C$1.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $230.03 million and a P/E ratio of 22.89. Quarterhill Inc has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87.

QTRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

