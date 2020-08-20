QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Trading Up 0.7%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.47 and last traded at $35.23, approximately 145 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.64.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.