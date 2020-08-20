Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $43.78 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 12.39%. Qiwi updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Qiwi stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. Qiwi has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

QIWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiwi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

