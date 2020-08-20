Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Home Depot Inc Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.87 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB boosted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.33.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $285.00 on Thursday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $290.58. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.11 and a 200-day moving average of $233.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

