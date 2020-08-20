Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $127.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.32. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 162.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 16,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total value of $2,113,047.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,041,299.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $245,868.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares in the company, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 988,482 shares of company stock worth $116,978,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

