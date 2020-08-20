Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intercontinental Exchange in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s FY2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $104.83.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $70,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,902 shares of company stock worth $11,279,558 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

