Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s FY2020 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.32.

Shares of CRL opened at $217.15 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $221.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Chubb sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.65, for a total value of $217,650.00. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $882,280 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the second quarter worth $35,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.