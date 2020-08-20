Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Truist Securiti

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AVB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

NYSE:AVB opened at $154.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 970.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

