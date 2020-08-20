Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.37. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.48.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $162.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,137,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.