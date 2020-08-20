Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGR. Bank of America began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut Progressive from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.31.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $91.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.11.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 317,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,242,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,823 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,038,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,447,841,000 after buying an additional 733,212 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,740,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,860,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,296,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,351,031,000 after purchasing an additional 787,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,394,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $841,357,000 after purchasing an additional 969,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 85.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,602,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,123 shares during the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

