PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Sells $624,790.24 in Stock

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) CEO Colin Shannon sold 6,073 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $624,790.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,649.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $113.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $729.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRAH. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.23.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 753.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

