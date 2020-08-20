PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 27.4% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 21,135,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,799,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $661,415,000 after buying an additional 3,456,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,981,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,077,234,000 after buying an additional 2,631,997 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $59,350,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,349,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,715 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.69.

PPL stock opened at $28.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.59. PPL Corp has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $36.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. PPL had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

