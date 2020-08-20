Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Points International in a research report issued on Monday, August 17th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.02.

NASDAQ PCOM opened at $11.27 on Thursday. Points International has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $148.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.85 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 43.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Points International by 72.5% in the first quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 260,751 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

