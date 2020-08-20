Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Plymouth Industrial Reit stock opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.98).

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 478.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 635.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit by 11.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

