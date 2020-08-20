Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Plug Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plug Power from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.28.

Shares of PLUG opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,070,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after buying an additional 619,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,263,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 158,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

