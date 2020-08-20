Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.68.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.30.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. RR Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,760,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,661,000. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,129,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth about $4,185,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

