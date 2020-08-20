Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will earn $4.73 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$22.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,461.17, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of -3.85. Bausch Health Companies has a 52 week low of C$16.30 and a 52 week high of C$42.15.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

