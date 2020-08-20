Piper Sandler Comments on Columbia Banking System Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $159.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 71.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy Mcdonald sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $94,955.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.