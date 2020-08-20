Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 26,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 156,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market cap of $4.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.21, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.75.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

