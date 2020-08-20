PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ) Trading Up 1%

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:ZROZ)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.14 and last traded at $173.87, 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 81,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $447,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 65.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $2,499,000.

PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index ETF, formerly PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Fund ETF, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch Long US Treasury Principal STRIPS Index (the Index) by investing at least 80% of its total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in the component securities of the Index.

