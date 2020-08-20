PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PHAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.46). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 124.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $73,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, which is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase I clinical trial, as well as developing for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

Recommended Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.