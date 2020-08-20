PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

Get PETROFAC LTD/ADR alerts:

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $754.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PETROFAC LTD/ADR (POFCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROFAC LTD/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.