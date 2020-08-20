PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.58 Per Share

PERSIMMON/ADR (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PERSIMMON/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $5.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PERSIMMON/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.47 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on PSMMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PERSIMMON/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of PSMMY opened at $71.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.24. PERSIMMON/ADR has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $2.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th.

About PERSIMMON/ADR

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

