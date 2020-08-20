Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Down 6.4%

Pelatro PLC (LON:PTRO) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 44 ($0.58), approximately 124,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7,229% from the average daily volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47 ($0.61).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 49.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.50.

Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc engages in the development and sale of precision marketing software for B2C applications. The company provides insights on behaviors of each customer; and multi-channel campaign management software that enables contextualized and personalized solutions for end users. It helps telecom companies to understand their customer's requirements at an individual level.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.