Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paycom Software news, Director Robert J. Levenson sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.87, for a total transaction of $810,522.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total value of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PAYC opened at $292.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.79, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.83. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.94.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

