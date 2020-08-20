Paul A. Pittman Purchases 5,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,445,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,727,924.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FPI opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57. Farmland Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 1.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 98.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 314.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

