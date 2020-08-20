Patient Home Monitoring Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (CVE:PTQ)

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Equities researchers at Beacon Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Patient Home Monitoring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Patient Home Monitoring alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 target price on Patient Home Monitoring and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Patient Home Monitoring has a 1-year low of C$0.47 and a 1-year high of C$1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of 116.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.55.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Patient Home Monitoring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patient Home Monitoring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.