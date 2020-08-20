Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. FBR & Co reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised Pan American Silver from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Pan American Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.84.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,356,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,634 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 40.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,755,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,812,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 693,561 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.1% during the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,296,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 27.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,255,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,533,000 after purchasing an additional 486,286 shares during the period. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

