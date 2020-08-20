Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.55.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.47 and a 200-day moving average of $216.48. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $272.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.47, for a total value of $2,753,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 960,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,406,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares in the company, valued at $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,871 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 9,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 42.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

