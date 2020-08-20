Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PANW. Northland Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $274.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. OTR Global lowered Palo Alto Networks to a positive rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.55.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.47 and a 200 day moving average of $216.48. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $272.30.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 974,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,990,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.16, for a total value of $6,479,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,926,169.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,950 shares of company stock worth $15,366,230 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.