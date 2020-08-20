Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Receives $12.89 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.89.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Eight Capital downgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 16.0% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 25.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 10.8% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

OVV opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 56.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

